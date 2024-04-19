According to a study carried out by Bókun, part of the Tripadvisor family, Insole Court in Wales emerged as the top 'hidden gem' in the country and the eighth worldwide.

The study surveyed more than 1,000 locations based on Tripadvisor reviews containing the term 'hidden gem'.

Insole Court — a historical site — won the hearts of tourists, with 19 per cent of the total reviews calling it a hidden gem.

While remarkable sites flood the internet through viral videos, matching these captivating locations for a real-life visit often becomes challenging.

Bókun aims to provide solutions to this by identifying exciting and lesser-known destinations.

The data disclosed that tourists visiting Wales have a significant liking for gardens and historic sites, which majorly constitute the country's 'hidden gems'. Ranked following Insole Court are Castell y Bere, Plas Cadnant Hidden Gardens, and Dewstow Gardens and Grottoes, with The 1950s Museum rounding out the top five.

Moreover, Wales secured the seventh position globally with 15 locations making it to the 'hidden gem' list.

The country was outmatched by England, securing first place with 33 per cent, the USA second at 31 per cent, and Ireland third at 6 per cent.