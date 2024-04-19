During his April 17 presidential address to the governing body of the Church in Wales, Archbishop Andrew John spoke of the 'tragic' situation in the Wye Valley, where rivers are suffering due to pollution from raw sewage and harmful farming practices.

The Archbishop's comments preceded a Welsh rivers restoration summit he has planned for November.

Key speakers for this summit are also on the agenda for the two-day Church meeting in Newport.

Archbishop Andrew said: "Why should we be concerned about water?

"Because our rivers are dying.

"Water companies are illegally pumping raw sewage into them.

"And even as sections of our farming communities are underpaid and undervalued, intensive farming practices, promoted by unsustainable food production systems, are poisoning rivers with excess fertiliser and animal waste – witness the tragic situation in the Wye Valley.

"All of us – including the industry, regulators, government and local authorities - must play a part in halting this indefensible abuse of the most essential element of life.

"Our summit will seek to create a consensus and momentum for change."

In his address, the Archbishop also emphasised the church's responsibility to speak out on issues of justice and fairness.

"As we serve those around us, we do so as Christians.

"We are not an NGO nor an arm of government.

"We are compelled to speak out on issues where we believe something is out of place."

He also discussed the need for the church to develop and adapt, learning from each other's experiences, and brought attention to the potential of ministry and mission areas - large geographical units serving as key local church groupings.

Referring to the potential for substantial growth in the church, Archbishop Andrew said, "We have an opportunity to develop ministry from the base of lived experience.

"Early applications to the Church Growth Fund are showing dioceses are building on what is being learned through our Ministry and Mission Areas whether by developing hub churches, planting new congregations or appointing pioneers and chaplains."

Moreover, the Archbishop urged the Church to be more curious in gathering information on aspects like membership, investment and carbon emissions.

Finally, he added that the church's most vital strategy is its faith in Christ and emphasised on the importance of spiritual discipline and faith sharing.

"We need to give ourselves constantly to the love and to the practice of Jesus Christ, becoming authentic, forgiving and hopeful people with something worth sharing."