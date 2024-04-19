Lewis Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to being the owner/person in charge of a dog which caused injury after being dangerously out of control in Ebbw Vale.

The dog hurt the child on the town’s Emlyn Avenue on July 8 last year.

William Bebb said Williams was a man without any previous convictions and successfully applied for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on his client’s behalf.

The case was adjourned to June 7.

Before the defendant left the dock at Cardiff Crown Court Judge Christopher Vosper KC told him that all sentencing options would be open.

Williams, of Emlyn Avenue, was granted bail.