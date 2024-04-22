Residents in Cwmavon have been left concerned after an old stone wall collapsed on the border of their property in three separate incidents.

Tina Summerfield, a resident in the area, claims that the council had supported parts of the wall with 30-ton bags and cleared some debris after multiple collapses.

She said: “Torfaen Council came to the rescue as part of the rubble blocked the Cwmavon Road.

Collapsed wall in Cwmavon, Torfaen. Picture: Tina Summerfield (Image: Tina Summerfield)“The small initial collapse was supported on one side by the council, utilising over 30-ton bags as the path was adopted by the council and the risk of impact on structural integrity was classed as high."

A small part of the wall collapsed on February 19 before a large part collapsed two days later and last month.

A resident's car was damaged following the collapse of the unsupported left side of the wall that blocked a driveway.

She added: “We were told by the highway maintenance that the left side of the initial collapse appeared structurally sound.

Wall collapses after periods of heavy rain. Picture: Tina Summerfield (Image: Tina Summerfield)“A few days later more of the wall fell, blocking the driveway and damaging a newly purchased second-hand car captured on CCTV.

“Luckily at the time, no cars were passing by or any pedestrians walking nearby so nobody got hurt.”

Ms Summerfield told the South Wales Argus that highway maintenance organised a digger to help remove the debris and that the council had been investigating ownership.

She added: “Highway maintenance was working nearby so they organised a digger to help clear the rubble off.

“Torfaen council had been ‘investigating’ ownership, which has been going on for over a month now with no updates.

Collapsed wall in Cwmavon, Torfaen. Picture: Tina Summerfield (Image: Tina Summerfield)“Previous owners had the same issue and a deed was written in 1998 for the council to upkeep the other wall by the road as it was discovered the wall was owned by Abersychan ward.”

Residents in the area say that the process took nearly four years, she says that the collapsed wall has become an attraction.

She added: “People are stopping by to have a look or slow down when driving by. Many locals keep asking for an update in solidarity hoping the council will step up and help, as we are unable to use our drive at present.”

Mark Thomas, deputy director of highways and climate change at Torfaen Council, said: “Council officers have undertaken extensive checks to determine the ownership of the wall which dates back to 1900.

"With the research now complete, officers are in the process of contacting affected residents to develop a solution."