The funeral procession is expected to cause delays for drivers as it heads through Newport city centre on Friday, April 19, 2024.

The Facebook group, Pillgwenlly Eye, said the procession will leave Malpas Road at 11.15am and will consist of one hearse and two limousines.

From 11.45am the entourage will stop at Empress Cars on Chepstow Road, where the coffin will be transferred to a horse-drawn hearse.

Read more:

Investigation opened into cause of BAE Glascoed explosion

Dangerous potholes in Abergavenny causing serious risk

M4 Prince of Wales Bridge closed tonight with diversion

The procession will make its way to Hawthorne Avenue in Somerton, continuing onto St John’s Church in Maindee for a 1pm funeral service.

Following the service, the procession will travel from St John’s Church to St Woolos Cemetery for a 3pm burial.

The details of the route from St John’s are yet to be clarified, with the funeral reception taking place at Rodney Parade.

Motorists travelling in this area should allow extra time for their journey.

Newport City Council have confirmed that no road closures will be in place during this time.

Gwent Police also confirmed that the disruptions will be minimal and short-lived.