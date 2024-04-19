Caldicot Town Team opened its seasonal indoor market The Hive in Store Twenty-One on the town's High Street in November 2022.

Now, a new space for young people featuring a large skate ramp, games room, soft play area and café opened in the unit yesterday, Wednesday, April 17.

Arron Reeks, of Caldicot Town Team, told the South Wales Argus that The Hive provides a place for young people to socialise as well as a place for parents to gather.

Arron Reeks, the man behind The Hive. Picture: Supplied (Image: supplied)He said: “We wanted to provide a space for young people. Somewhere close by but not out of the town centre.

“We have been working on the extension of a skate ramp project for the last six to eight months to provide more low-cost things for young people to do.

“We had the opening last night (April 17) which went well, we had sixteen young people and their parents come along which was great.”

The Hive features a games room with two pool tables, two dartboards, an air hockey table and a soft play area for under fives.

Softplay area at The Hive. Picture: The Hive (Image: The Hive)The soft play area has a little slide and climbing frames with soft blocks and toys for babies and toddlers.

It also has a half-pipe skate ramp with four and six drop-ins as well as a separate small café area to enjoy refreshments.

He added: “We got a café area so parents can come and check out while their kids are having a play, we also have a hot desk area for working parents that work from home.

“For example, if they can't do that during the school holidays, weekends or after school then they can come here to get some work done while their kids are busy with us in the unit.

The games room at The Hive has pool tables, dartboards, table tennis and an air hockey table. Picture: The Hive (Image: The Hive)“We have plenty in our games room to keep young people occupied such as pool tables, giant Jenga, cards and table tennis.”

Mr Reeks has a cinema area set up but is waiting for licencing to be approved before it is used. The Hive is open on Wednesdays between 5pm and 7pm.