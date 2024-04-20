Connor Davies, 30, made off with a wide variety of items from Tesco stores and a Poundstretcher in Newport.

They included toys, chocolates, cheese, duvets and a crate of Lucozade.

Davies pleaded guilty to stealing the following items:

Chocolate worth £100 from Tesco on March 21

Children’s toys, biscuits, coffee and chocolate valued at £350 from Tesco on April 5

Crate of Lucozade worth £40 at Tesco Express on April 6

Duvet sets, biscuits and coffee of a value unknown from Poundstretcher on April 6

Chocolate worth £80 from Tesco on April 7

Chocolate worth £50 from Tesco on April 8

Meat, cheese, butter, chocolate and milkshake products valued at £40 from Tesco on April 10

The defendant also admitted an offence of assault by beating on April 6.

Davies, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport was sent to prison for 26 weeks after he appeared at the city’s magistrates’ court.

He was jailed last year for similar offences after he stole chicken wings, beer and chocolate during another crime binge.

The defendant was also locked up for 26 weeks on that occasion.