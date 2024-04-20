Shane Price, 29, is accused of being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

He was arrested by Gwent Police officers in Newport on April 15.

The defendant, of Price Close, Newport did not enter a plea and is due to appear before the crown court on May 14.

Price was remanded in custody.