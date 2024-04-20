WAYNE BARTER, 52, of Sullivan Circle, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY TAYLOR, 39, of no fixed abode, Ebbw Vale was jailed for 15 weeks after he admitted assaulting PCSO Talia Gregory on April 10.

He must pay a £154 surcharge, £100 in compensation and £85 costs.

CAMERON DAVIES, 23, of Heol Hamelin, Abergavenny must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

WAYNE LEE MORGAN, 37, of Bluebell Drive, Bulwark, Chepstow was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AMY GRAY, 38, of Graig View, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLA JEREMIAH, 52, of St Cadoc’s Road, St Cadoc's, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL STEPHEN PUGH, 38, of Chapel Road, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Pontypool on September 13, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID SHUTE, 48, of Hawthorn Road, Nelson, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JULIA EMMA JONES, 48, of Heol Bryn Fab, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £1,039 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE MORRIS, 37, of Waunheulog, Nantyglo must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A467 in Blaina on September 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOAO FILIPE DOS SANTOS LEITAO, 48, of School Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

WAYNE ALAN ROBERT CARROLL, 43, of Bryn Parc, Morriston, Swansea must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 95mph in a 70mph zone on the A48 in Caldicot on August 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

EDWARD JOHNS, 35, of Roman Park View, Trellech, Monmouth was jailed for 14 days after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after being released from prison.