Thug Daniel Adams, 27, from Cwmbran also punched and kicked her, pulled her hair and spat at her during the shocking attack in her own home.

Judge Simon Mills told him: “You went absolutely berserk and subjected your victim to a lengthy assault. You just lost it.

“Producing a chainsaw must have been truly terrifying but you weren't, I accept, using that as a weapon against her, instead you used it to pour petrol on her.

“She didn't think you were going to set her on fire, although there must have been a risk of something happening to her.

“The noxious nature of the liquid that you poured on her caused her pain and discomfort when you were doing it.

“This was an absolutely disgusting, shameful and violent way to behave.”

Adams, of Teynes, Coed Eva, pleaded guilty to non-fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

The offences occurred on January 28.

A pre-sentence report concluded that he represents “a high risk of harm to the public”, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

Joshua Scouller representing the defendant said: “Mr Adams recognises how unpleasant his behaviour was that night and in many respects he struggles to understand why he behaved in the way that he did.

“There is no intention from either party to resume this relationship.”

His barrister added: “He is deeply remorseful for what he has done and there is a genuine recognition on his part of the need for change.

“This is demonstrated by the fact that he is so haunted that this is a replication of behaviour that he himself witnessed as a child.”

Mr Scouller asked for his client’s guilty pleas to be taken into account and urged the court to pass a suspended sentence.

Judge Mills said the offences were so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be justified.

Adams was jailed for 12 months.