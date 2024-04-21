RAYMOND NESSLING, 44, of Henry Wood Close, Alway, Newport was jailed for 18 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Cardiff Road on March 3.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £85 costs.

JOSHUA MORT, 32, of no fixed abode, Newport was sent to prison for 18 weeks after he admitted being in breach of a restraining order at Flint Close on April 8.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

LOUISE WILLIAMS, 52, of Lilian Grove, Glyncoed, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MILAN TATAR, 50, of Church Street, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on St Vincent Road on March 3.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

ROBERT DAVIES, 50, of West Avenue, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race on September 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

YUSUF FEMI RAZAQ, 30, of Magor Street, Newport must pay £189 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on September 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN REES, 48, of Hill Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £326 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMILY SZABO, 41, of Blenheim Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SEAN WARD, 48, of Heol y Felin, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on September 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

FIRAT AKSOY, 24, of Amelia Avenue, Newport must pay £259 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.