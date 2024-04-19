Faith made the decision on Thursday (April 18) to put off her Cardiff show just a day after she postponed her performance at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith just hours before going on stage.

The decision to postpone these shows comes due to the Only Love Can Hurt Like This and Lullaby singer contracting laryngitis.

Faith is currently on a UK tour which kicked off on April 3 in Reading, and is due to go on until May 19 before she embarks on a string of European gigs.

Faith issued a statement on her social media channels, including X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, on Thursday revealing she had been forced to cancel her show at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on Friday under advice from medical professionals.

The statement read: "I am devastated to announce I have been advised by medical professionals not to perform my Cardiff show tomorrow (April 19) but reschedule.

"I am doing vocal rest, steaming, gargling, and I even had a steroid injection.

"At the moment it's one day at a time so will let you know tomorrow about Brighton but I don't want to do anything more than I want to do these shows and know that when you do come they will be the best show I can do for you.

"So far this tour has been incredible and I am dying to get on with it!

"This is the worst thing to have to do. And I can't apologise enough."

Will the Paloma Faith Cardiff show be rescheduled - what to do with your tickets

Faith said she is just postponing the Cardiff show - at Utilita Arena - and will reschedule it at a later date.

In her statement, she added: "Please hang on to your tickets and as soon as my team have a date to reschedule to we will let you know.

"All my love, Paloma x."

Due to the event being rescheduled, Ticketmaster explained tickets will remain valid for the new date and no action will be required.

To check the status of the event, or see if a new date has been selected you can visit the 'Event Status Update' page on the Ticketmaster website.

You may also be offered the opportunity to request a refund.

Ticketmaster said: "In some instances, the Event Organizer may give you the option to request a refund.

"If you choose this option, we’ll process a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.

"It should appear on your account within 5-7 business days, depending on your bank's processing time.

"If you purchased tickets at the venue’s box office to an event that has now been rescheduled, contact the box office where you purchased your tickets for more details."