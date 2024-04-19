The free outdoor arts festival is organised by the Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre and will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 20 and 21, 2024.

Known as Wales's largest such event, the festival will convert Newport city centre into a kaleidoscope of creativity and excitement, boasting live music, street theatre, dance performances, workshops, and crafts for the entire family.

The Big Splash Festival has been a site of vibrant cultural exchange, drawing thousands of visitors from across Wales and beyond.

Last year, it brought a surge of colour and energy to Newport streets, featuring participation from local artists and community groups.

Festival-goers from last year heaped praise on the event, one called it a "great opportunity to come together as a family and community."

This year promises to be more spectacular, with the centre of Newport morphing into an immense outdoor stage featuring pop-up performance zones in key areas such as John Frost Square, Friars Walk, Commercial Street, and the River Walkway.

Commonly described as "a slice of Covent Garden in Newport", the festival has free activities and entertainment for all ages.

The creative development manager at The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre, Jamie Anderson said: "The Big Splash festival is a vital part of Newport’s cultural event calendar, offering families, residents, and visitors an opportunity to celebrate and immerse themselves in artistic activity in the heart of our city.

"We're thrilled that the festival will be returning this year and can't wait to work with the amazing artists and communities across Newport to deliver a fabulous weekend."

Partly funded by the Arts Council Wales, Newport Now BID, Friars Walk, Newport Transport, and Newport Live, Big Splash 2024 is supported by Tin Shed Theatre Company, The Place, Alacrity Foundation, Mercure Hotel, Urban Circle, and Waterstones.

The festival is in search of enthusiastic volunteers aged over 18.

Organisers encouraged interested individuals to stay updated on the announcements of acts and other updates by frequently visiting The Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre's social channels.