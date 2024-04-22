Glanhowy Primary School in Tredegar has been re-awarded the NACE (National Association for Able Children in Education) award for Excellence in Whole-School Provision for More Able Learners.

The honour is given to schools who have shown a continued dedication to providing "exceptional educational opportunities for all", in particular those with advanced abilities and potential.

Head Rebecca Phillips said: "We are delighted to be the first school in Blaenau Gwent to achieve NACE re-accreditation, it is recognition of our’ schools dedication and commitment to teaching and provision for more able learners."

Among the key areas highlighted in the report confirming the receipt of the award and reaccreditation were the "commendable ambition" for students' confidence, character and resilience through challenges.

The promotion of independent learning as a key tool for students within the school was also noted, with the assessors being "particularly impressed" with the Learning Journals that pupils are encouraged to work in.

It was said that "excellent progress" had been in the recommendations for development made during the initial assessment, including using engaging technology, individual provision plans for students and professional development opportunities.

Other areas identified as strengths included inclusion, providing a nurturing yet challenging environment, self-evaluation and assessment and the aspirations and aims of the school's staff, not just for themselves but for the students and future of the school as well.

The leadership and collaboration were praised throughout the school both by assessors and by staff as a whole, while the enthusiasm and variety and quality of learning resources used to help develop the understandings of different students was also considered a key strength.

The school is now looking to continue to develop its NACE status to the next stage by continuing its determination to work on the development of 'more able' students, and has already requested to be assessed for Challenge Award Ambassador at their next reaccreditation application deadline of March 2027.