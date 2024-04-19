A DESPERATE appeal has been launched to find a missing Abertillery teenager.
Lily Rizzo has been reported as missing and was last seen in Abertillery at around 5.20pm on Wednesday April 17.
Officers are concerned for the 14-year-olds welfare and Lily is also urged to get in touch the force.
She is described as around 5 ft 6 inches tall, of medium build with brown shoulder length hair.
Lily was last seen wearing a black hooded top, black leggings with white splatter paint design, and blue and white Nike Air Max 270 trainers.
Lily is believed to have links to Nottingham, Liverpool and Llanelli.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Lily Rizzo, 14, was last seen at around 5.20pm on Wednesday 17 April and officers are concerned for her welfare.
"Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400124004.
"Lily is also urged to get in touch with us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here