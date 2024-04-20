Chepstow Racecourse will host a wedding fair on April 28, with businesses showcasing an array of products and services for prospective brides and grooms.

From musicians and photo booths to bespoke wedding stationery and catering, the exhibition promises to be an eventful day for wedding planning.

Located with the backdrop of the scenic Wye Valley, the venue offers attendees a chance to get inspired amidst its picturesque grounds.

Admission is completely free and there will be a welcome drink on arrival, goody bags for the first 30 guests and a chance to explore a range of businesses and services to help plan your special day.

Anyone who pre-registers their interest (to do so, email lowen@chepstow-racecourse.co.uk), will be given four free tickets to Chepstow Racecourse's ladies evening on July 12.

The exhibition is set to run from 11am till 4pm.