Penygarn Primary School, according to Estyn, the education and training inspection body for Wales, provides good quality education for all pupils, including those with additional learning needs.

The accolades came following a January inspection, with the report released this week.

Estyn’s report stated that Penygarn has distinguished itself as a caring community.

Pupils there feel safe not just in their physical environment, but within a nurturing educational ecosystem as well.

They're enthusiastic about learning, build positive relationships, and respect their peers and the staff.

Apart from fostering academic growth, the school has been recognised for establishing strong ties with parents and families.

It has designed effective support strategies in conjunction with external agencies, with special emphasis on well-being.

Provisions made for pupils with additional learning needs have been dubbed highly beneficial by Estyn, who also noted a well-established culture of safeguarding at the school and lauded the headteacher's strong and caring leadership.

Penygarn’s varied and relevant learning experiences were praised.

These have helped to keep the pupils including those with additional learning needs interested, and engaged in their learning journey.

Sarah Hirons, Penygarn chairwoman of governors, said: "I would like to thank the headteacher, senior leadership team, governing body, and all staff, for their hard work and dedication to the school community.

"It was a pleasure to read Estyn’s Report.

"This truly reflects the mission statement of our school ‘nurturing the hearts and minds of the future.’ I am very privileged to be the chair of governors at Penygarn Primary School."

Lyndsay Smith, Penygarn headteacher, added: “It is a pleasure to work with such dedicated and successful staff and professionals, I am very proud of the recent Estyn inspection and report and would like to thank the pupils, parents, Governors and wider community for their ongoing support for the school.”

Estyn did recommend the school could improve by refining its self-evaluation to keep the primary focus on pupils.