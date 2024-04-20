In April 2023 Abigail Clark received a 22 month sentence, suspended for 24 months, after pleading guilty to harassment involving fear of violence.

The 31-year-old, of Cefn Lon, Penyrheol, sent threatening and abusive messages over Facebook and made repeated phone calls, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The offence was committed between August 13, 2022 to and March 14 2023 this year.

Clark appeared in Cardiff Crown Court on April 19 2024 after making threats to damage/ destroy her neighbour's property breaching her suspended sentence.

The court was told that Clark threatened to damage her neighbours car after they reportedly parked outside her house.

Judge Shomon Khan warned Clark that she "needs to stay out of trouble" and it would be "unjust to activate the suspended sentence due to really good progress being made."

Clark was ordered to pay a fine of £200 plus the relevant surcharge, the first payment will be due in 28 days.

Judge Khan also added an extra five days to Clark's sentence.