Tommy James Cooper was born on March 20, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 7oz. His parents are Dan Cooper and Jade Taylor, of Pontypool, and his big sister is Isabelle, one.

Serayah Linda Sage-Patil was born on March 6, 2024, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 6oz. Her parents are Rhian Sage-Patil Sanjiv Patil, of Cwmbran, and her sibling is Lylah Sage-Patil, seven. Serayah was born a few weeks early and spent a week in special care.