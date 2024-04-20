An investment of £23.4m aims to improve public transport and stimulate economic growth, announced Welsh Government cabinet secretary for North Wales and transport, Ken Skates.

Councils have been asked to submit proposals for improving their local transport, based on the priorities and goals of Wales’ Transport Strategy - Llwybr Newydd.

Proposed improvements include handling disruptions caused by severe weather, bettering road safety, providing walking and cycling routes, improving bus journey times and waiting facilities, and setting up publicly available EV charging infrastructure.

The funding will assist local councils in improving transport through various schemes.

In south west Wales, the £23.4m will finance projects like the replacement of Black Bridge and links in Llanelli, improvements to the A487 in Newgale, and funding for the Haverfordwest bus interchange.

Ken Skates commented on the grants: "These grants are a substantial investment to support sustainable local economic growth, enhance public transport facilities and create and improve routes that will enable and encourage more people in Wales to walk, wheel, and cycle."

He added: "The projects are prime examples of the practical solutions we have asked local authorities to design in order to make it easier for residents to connect with their places of employment and businesses, and to do so more sustainably."

This funding adds to previous allocations made to different phases of certain projects over the past years.