The force were called to the restaurant at around 4.45pm on Thursday April 18 after a report of an robbery.

A 73-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by another man who took items belonging to the victim, including a phone.

The victim received minor injuries and a 51-year-old man from Pontypool was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Officers investigating an alleged robbery in the car park of McDonald’s in Pontypool on Thursday 18 April are appealing for witnesses.

"Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2400125242, with details."