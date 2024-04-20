Working Wardrobe secured £15,000 from Natwest’s Cost of Living initiative to combat clothing poverty.

The charity provides high-quality workwear to individuals re-entering the job market who are suffering with financial hardship.

The Moxie Foundation founded by recruitment firm Moxie People during the covid-19 pandemic set up this organisation.

The company directors witnessed the escalating joblessness and poverty in the service industry.

Today, the foundation provides grants to assist work-ready individuals struggling financially.

Working Wardrobe, with support from clothing brands and public donors, offers a diverse range of professional clothing catering to various sectors.

With Natwest's funding, the team plans to invest in delivery equipment to aid Working Wardrobe's reaching out service.

Rachel Rodrigues, operations director at Moxie Foundation Working Wardrobe, said: "Clothing poverty became apparent during the Covid-19 pandemic and Working Wardrobe was meant to be a short-term project.

"However, it became clear that this is a constant issue and a very real barrier to people being able to find or maintain employment."

Jessica Shipman, chairwoman of NatWest Wales Board, added: "Clothing might seem like a simple thing, but through our involvement with the charity we’ve seen first-hand how the right outfit can go a long way in boosting people’s confidence and helping them reach new opportunities."

With two hubs already established in Cardiff, Working Wardrobe is on the lookout for venues to host clothing pop-up events while continuously accepting quality clothing donations.