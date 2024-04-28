The fire took place on Friday, June 15, 2018. Pastor Andrew Cleverly, of Bethel Community Church, said the structure and foundation were largely “intact,” which he said was because they would "build for massive tolerances" in the 1800s.

He also explained that the damage "could have been much worse" had the walls not been as solid.

Pastor Andrew Cleverly said the situation following the fire could have been much worse (Image: Newsquest)

As the fire ripped through the church in 2018, the pastor explains that nothing could be done about it, saying they could only gather "to watch and let it burn".

He said many people were upset at the time and "mourning a loss, if you like."

One of the rooms in the church building, including kitchenette (Image: Newsquest)

The pastor explained the influence that the church has on the community, saying "a lot of heritage and legacy went up in smoke".

He stands by the comment he made a few years ago, saying the church building "is not the actual body of church, you know, it's the people at the church and the community that live on."

Room in Bethel Community Church with fixed ceilings (Image: Newsquest)

Modern stairs have been put into the site (Image: Newsquest)

The reconstruction has taken years due to many consultations and architectural plans to make the building safe.

After the construction work on Bethel Church is complete, Pastor Cleverly added that there will be four floors "with a lift shaft inside of the steeple," which will add to the accessibility of the religious site.

Pastor Cleverly said the works have taken time but is hopeful that works will be complete by the end of May or June (Image: Newsquest)

Inside the church will be multiple congregation spaces including an auditorium, coffee shop, mezzanine, and multiple rooms for staff and the wider community to use.

The original parts of the church that didn't burn down, have been used in the rebuild, including pillars and beams that used to hold the ceiling in place. These have been secured by metal beams while still retaining the heritage of the site.

A baptism pool has been created in the main auditorium, next to the stage (Image: Newsquest)

Works have been done carefully to retain as much of the outer structure and heritage of the building as possible. (Image: Newsquest)

Merging modern with heritage and history (Image: Newsquest)

A small team was selected to represent the church community to work with Caroe and Partners architects from Cardiff, to design the modern building with heritage features.

Then Henstaff builders were brought in to make the designs a reality, including adding a ramp from one of the many entrances to the church for wheelchair access and coffin-access for funerals.

Plans for the gallery in the church (Image: Bethel Community Church)

Keys to the church are set to be handed over in June, and Pastor Cleverly estimates that the doors will open to the community shortly after.

For now, the church is operating in the neighbouring building, The Gap Centre.

Floor plans for the redesigned church building can be found on the Bethel Church website.