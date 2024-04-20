Gwenda Owen, Cycling UK’s Wales advocacy and development lead, revealed a Welsh Government survey found four in five adults approve of the limit where they live.

Ms Owen said: "Clearly the vast majority of people recognise slower speeds are good for communities, the environment and the wellbeing of children.

"It’s also the right move to increase the appeal of healthier alternatives to driving."

She added: "Lower speeds save lives, and 20mph is a reasonable expectation where people live, work and play, not just outside schools and hospitals."

Besides improving safety, lower limits enable more active travel, she argued.

"If we enable more people to travel by bike and foot, they need to feel safe doing so."

After highlighting the flexibility for local exceptions, Ms Owen backed the default speed.

"The Welsh Government did the right thing, rather than the easy thing, in introducing the 20mph default, and we’re urging ministers to hold their nerve for the good of Welsh communities," she said.

She welcomes the review of the guidance and acknowledges inconsistencies in councils’ application of the criteria.