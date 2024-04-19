Minaxi Patel, widely known as Min, has concluded her 25-year stewardship at Ebbw Vale Post Office.

Min, together with her husband Jay, oversaw the busy branch since 1999, after a 12 year tenure at a newsagents in Brynmawr.

Catering to rising customer demand, the couple expanded the branch in 2014.

They incorporated a neighbouring travel agency into their business and broadened their retail offering to include additional greeting cards, stationery, gifts, and other products.

While Jay moved his focus to the retail side of the operation, Min ascended to the role of postmistress outright.

The Post Office maintained a high-performance level throughout the pandemic, despite initial closure as they sought personal protective equipment.

Improvised solutions such as homemade perspex screens and locally sourced PPE, coupled with social distancing measures, enabled them to persist in offering essential services during this difficult period.

Post Office area manager Ceri James said: "I wish Min and Jay a well-earned retirement.

"Min has been a fantastic postmistress and a lovely person to work with and I will miss my visits to her very much for her experience, energy and knowledge of Post Office services."

Min Patel said: "Our last day was very emotional.

"Our customers inundated us with cards, gifts, flowers and wished us both well."

The new postmistress, Chilkaben Patel, and her husband Brij will carry on the legacy. Both have some experience with Post Office, but it is Chilkaben's - whose nickname is Jill - first branch.