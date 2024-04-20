Following a rigorous recruitment process, Richard Lee was announced as the new chief executive officer.

Mr Lee brings with him an impressive portfolio, having served as the chief operating officer at St John Ambulance in England for the last five years.

His contributions during his term saw him honoured with an MBE for services to healthcare during covid-19 in the 2021 New Year’s Honours List.

Previously hailing from South London, he has roots in North Wales and holds previous experience as the director of operations at the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust. Mr Lee now lives near Caerphilly.

He also served in the Royal Air Force during the Gulf War in 1991 and in Bosnia in 1993 for UN Operations.

He remains active as a volunteer for St John Ambulance and MEDSERVE Wales, a branch of the British Association for Immediate Care (BASICS) charity.

Chair of trustees at St John Ambulance Cymru, Paul Griffiths, said: "Richard brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record that aligns seamlessly with the vision and values of our charity."

Mr Lee, keen to take the helm in the early May, said: "I’m really excited to join St John Ambulance Cymru as its new chief executive.

"Despite financial pressures, I believe in the charity’s ambition for the future and our focus on people, patients, and communities."