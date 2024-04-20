Resume.io data analysis shows Cardiff is the most competitive, while Swansea is the least competitive.

It’s good news for jobseekers in Swansea, according to Resume.io because Swansea records a mere 0.63 applicants per job, daily.

However, Cardiff job seekers face stiffer competition with 1.79 daily applicants competing for every job.

The data further discloses that Cardiff is the 13th most competitive job market in the entire UK.

The UK job market has seen both highs and lows since the pandemic, with unemployment hitting near-historic lows.

However, despite positive growth in graduate vacancies, the average number of applicants per graduate job has also surged by 23 per cent from the previous year.

The data also revealed the most competitive industry is telephone call centres, with 0.10 applicants per job each day.