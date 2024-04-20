Sebra, the publisher, and Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru theatre company have joined forces to embark on the nationwide tour of Parti Priodas, a popular Welsh language play commencing on April 20.

Following a successful sell-out run at the National Eisteddfod in 2023, the comedy by Gruffudd Owen will also be available in print so it can be globally enjoyed.

Parti Priodas dives into the hilariously chaotic adventures of Lowri and Idris at a wedding in Pen Llŷn.

The original director, Steffan Donnelly, is back for the new tour alongside actors Mared Llywelyn and Mark Henry Davies.

Mr Donnelly said: "Parti Priodas was a smash hit at the Eisteddfod last year and we're thrilled to take it on a national tour so that more can enjoy this celebration of laughter, dancing and love."

He also remarked: "Gruffudd’s beautifully crafted play harnesses comedy’s unique power to make us think - about our relationship with home, the second homes crisis in rural Wales and life’s trajectory."

Mentioning the collaboration, Gwennan Evans from Sebra stated: "We are so pleased to collaborate with Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru on this fantastic project.

"The script will be an important resource for future producers and actors."

The tour kicks off on April 20 at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff, where it will be shown for six dates before continuing to other Welsh locations. More information can be found at Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru's website.