Bar.Code has opened in the former site of The Pod on the corner of Rodney Road and Clarence Place.

Known for its cocktails and outdoor seating overlooking the Usk The Pod closed last month, March 2024, closed after suffering a string of burglaries.

Now, a team of former employees at The Pod have opened Bar.Code who hopes to "transform Newport's food and drink scene by offering something truly unique and exciting."

Outside Bar.Code (Image: Newsquest)

News of Bar.Code's opening offers Newport with some good news after Bar Amber, Tiny Rebel and Cosmo's all closed in the city centre last month.

Earlier this week the Argus exclusively revealed that staff have been left out of pocket after Como's closed and failed to pay their employees.

Bar.Code's team are to redecorate as they go along and adjust their prices to "ensure a more accessible experience for all."

Their vision is to provide Bar.Code spirits where customers will be invited to uncover the mysteries of flavour through their selection of vodkas, gins, rums, and tequilas, exclusive to their bar.

Bar.Code has opened in the former site of The Pod (Image: Newsquest)

Guests are promised an "unparalleled blend of premium cocktails, avant-garde street food, and a socially vibrant ambience."

With the warmer days ahead of guests will be able to sip on a range of mouth watering cocktails including beach.code cocktail or a classic long island iced tea.

Guests can also enjoy the bar's 'classic serves' range which includes an array of different vodka's, rums, gins and tequilas.

Bar.Code's tempting street food menu includes a range of burger's, pizza's, loaded fries, sandwiches, wraps and party nachos.

The restaurant also serves up a classic Sunday Lunch.

Newport is also set to welcome back Pierre’s in Newport’s Friars Walk on May 2 on Usk Plaza in the same unit where it closed in 2022.

Designed to be the “ultimate socialising venue” the restaurant will be offering coffee, cocktails, small plates and sharing dishes.