Michael James’ offence in Newport was condemned as “mean and anti-social” by a judge.

The 59-year-old defendant targeted the lock-up at the Star Trading Estate in Caerleon more than two years ago.

James made off with a wide variety of items that had a value roughly estimated at between £1,000 and £2,200.

They included two air guns, a jet washer, a generator and an angle grinder, Jason Howells, prosecuting, told Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

The defendant, of King Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale was convicted of burglary following a trial.

The offence took place on March 11, 2022.

James has seven previous convictions for 13 offences but had not been in trouble with the law since 2007, Mr Howells said.

Those previous convictions included a non-dwelling burglary and handling stolen goods but they were way back in 1987 and 1989 respectively.

Sol Hartley representing the defendant asked for the long delay in the case coming to court to be taken into consideration.

Judge Simon Mills told James: “This was a mean and anti-social offence.

“You were before the courts again in 2007 but you managed to stay out of trouble until doing this.

“It was an absolutely ridiculous thing to do to your former friend.

“I'm not able to completely say what harm you did to him because he's not made a victim personal statement.

“But at the very least it will have caused him some loss and inconvenience.”

Judge Mills lambasted James for telling a probation officer “an absolute load of nonsense” when he was being interviewed for his pre-sentence report.

The defendant was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He will have to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay his victim £500 compensation on top of a victim surcharge.