A BELOVED 36-year-old man who died in March has been given a grand send-off, with almost 2000 people believed to have been in attendance at his funeral and more that viewed the online live stream.
Tyrone David Nurden, or 'Tank' as he was better known, has been described as a man beloved by the community, who lit up the room and who would do anything for anyone.
His mother Carol Nurden spoke to The Argus and said: "He was just amazing, like the glue of the family."
Early life
Tyrone, or Tank, had been given this nickname by his dad but not many people knew his name, adding: "At the age of five, he was lifting a 56-pound weight. My husband said, 'he's like a little tank' and then it just stuck."
Tank attended Somerton Primary School, before going onto Lliswerry High School.
Ms Nurden expressed that Tank's loving nature blossomed at school, as "everybody loved him, he lit up the room as soon as he walked in and he would do anything for anyone."
Tyrone 'Tank' Nurden was the youngest of three boys, but Ms Nurden claims that didn't stop him from saying "He would just sort everything out. He would say he was the boss of the family and to be honest, he probably was."
After his father passed away in 2021 from a heart attack, Tank began to go to the gym twice a day and had played rugby from the age of five.
Business ventures
Ms Nurden described Tank as an entrepreneur, owning Goldmine Jewellers on Caerleon Road and was also a car trader through social media.
When asked how Ms Nurden would describe her youngest son in a few words, she said he was "just absolutely amazing".
Carol Nurden said a few minutes before he passed on Wednesday, March 20, Tank was "helping somebody on the side of the road because they broke down.
"He pulled over in his car to help them."
Family man
Tank's selfless act on that day and others, as well as his dedication to his children and family, are what he will be remembered for.
While holding back tears, Ms Nurden explains that Tank would push for family day every Sunday. Each week, he would ring her in the morning and ask what the family's plans are for the day.
According to Tank's mum, people would describe him as "an Earth Angel, saying he's just too good to be here."
Tyrone David 'Tank' Nurden is survived by two older brothers: Lee, 41, and Craig, 38.
Tank also has two children, 11-year-old Tiela and 5-year-old Tyro.
The funeral procession was held on Friday, April 19, 2024, and it is believed that almost 2000 people were in attendance.
On the vast numbers of people that turned up to the event, Ms Nurden said: "The support has been outstanding, absolutely outstanding.
"There was about 20 of us today (Thursday, April 18) doing this buffet and everybody's pulled in together.
"I just can't thank everybody enough for all the support."
She has also received flowers, banners and tributes for her son.
Tank will be laid to rest at St Woolos Cemetery on Bassaleg Road.
