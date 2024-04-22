KANE GARWOOD, 26, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Cardiff Road on September 18, 2023.

CINDY TAYLOR, 43, of Barn Close, Trevethin, Pontypool was jailed for eight weeks with the sentence being suspended for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a window at the Get Connected mobile phone store on January 23.

She must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £960 compensation.

LAWRENCE SEIVWRIGHT, 39, of Gaer Vale, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months after he was found guilty following a trial of stealing an Amazon parcel containing children’s clothing on January 25.

He was ordered to pay £200 costs and £11.99 compensation.

IAN PAUL DUGGAN, 53, of Fuscia Way, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on the B4596 Caerleon Road on September 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAMIEN CLIFFORD JOHNSON, 31, of Cripps Avenue, Cefn Golau, Tredegar was fined £60 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after his release from prison.

EVAN CHARLES THOMAS HALL, 35, of Osborne Road, Brynmawr must pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A465 in Tredegar on September 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SIMON MORGAN, 33, of Malthouse Lane, Pontypool must pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on High Cross Road, Newport on September 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALLAN WATERHOUSE, 43, of Machen Street, Risca must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Newbridge on September 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM RICHARD BRINKWORTH, 39, of Heol Cae Derwen, Bargoed, Caerphilly must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in 30mph zone on the A467 in Crumlin on September 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

SHANE MARSH, 43, of Ty Isaf Park Avenue, Pontymister, Risca must pay £591 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Newbridge on September 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL JAMES DAVIES, 37, of Hill View, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A469 in Pengam on September 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

FRANTISEK KANDRAC, 39, of Clarence Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A48 on September 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.