The new digital alarm receiving centre platform for Caerphilly Careline is intended to serve the council's residents, alongside other local authorities and housing associations in South Wales.

The system lets operators cater to the user's needs using a base unit installed in their homes, which can be triggered remotely via a wearable button.

Upgrades were necessitated due to the phone network transition from analogue to digital networks by 2025.

Cllr Elaine Forehead, Cabinet Member for social care at Caerphilly Council, said "Caerphilly Careline plays an invaluable role in helping people live safely and independently in their own homes.

"It also offers peace of mind to families that their loved ones can access support 24/7.

“By implementing UMO, the new digital platform, we can ensure we’re using the latest technology when providing this vital service.

"I would like to thank everyone who’s been involved in making this project a success.”