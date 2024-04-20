The parade is part of their annual celebration of Scouting and volunteering and will take place on Sunday, April 21 from 1.30pm.

The parade will fall in line around St George's Day, commemorated globally as the patron saint of scouting, this grand parade bridges tradition with a deep sense of community service.

Each year, scouts will celebrate scouting with an event such as a parade, camp or other event.

Close to 800 young participants, aged 4-17, along with adult volunteers will march in Newport in a procession from the wave, over the footbridge to their final gathering at Rodney Parade.

The Newport Scout and Guide Band, with their energetic and engaging performance, will lead this parade ensuring an entertaining spectacle.

This year's parade emphasises the theme of volunteering, recognising both the scouts' and adults' contributions to their community.