Micro, small and medium-sized firms in the retail, hospitality, and leisure sectors are advised to confirm their eligibility for governmental support to minimise their operational expenditures.

The Welsh Government promises grants varying from £5,000 to £10,000 via its Future Proofing Fund.

Businesses can invest this fund into renewable energy technology, premises improvements, and system or machinery upgrades to cut down on energy usage.

To qualify, businesses must be located and employ people in Wales, have a staff count between one and 249, and have been trading since before April 5, 2023.

They must also operate from properties with rateable values between £6,001 and £51,000 and own or lease the premises on a minimum three-year lease beyond April 4, 2026.

Jeremy Miles, cabinet secretary for economy, energy and Welsh language said: "We are doing all we can to provide support to businesses in the ongoing cost-of-living and cost-of-doing-business crises and to help businesses flourish."

Minister for retail and tourism, Hannah Blythyn, dubbed it a "fantastic opportunity" for businesses to get help to make long-term changes to be efficient and keep bills down.

The eligibility check is available online and applications open in May.