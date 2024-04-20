The Continental Teves plant in Ebbw Vale specialises in hydraulic brake callipers and other components for the automotive industry.

The excursion was part of the logistics and material management module for second-year students of the logistics, procurement and supply chain management degree.

Luke Evans, a lecturer in the programme, said: "Experiences such as this allow our students to witness firsthand how theoretical concepts that they have been learning in class are applied in practice within manufacturing and distribution settings.

"By observing production processes, inventory management techniques, and logistics operations, students gain a deeper understanding of the complexities and challenges faced in supply chain management."

USW's partnership with Continental Teves provides students with the latest industry information and trends, enhancing their classroom theory.

Plus, the company offers placement opportunities for students on the course.

John Callison, 45, a student on the course, said: "I was made redundant during the Covid-19 pandemic, but was fortunate enough to have savings to go back to studying and be more decisive about what industry I wanted to work in.

"I’d had some procurement experience during my career and wanted to build on that."

Mr Callison hopes to secure a sandwich placement after graduation and eventually work in logistics or procurement.

Fellow student Eva Underdown, 21: said: "I chose to study Logistics, Procurement and Supply Chain Management at USW as it offers a clear route into my chosen career in the future."