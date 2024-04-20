The acclaimed Iphigenia in Splott, adapted as Iphigenia yn Sblot by Branwen Cennard, is touring 11 venues in Wales this August and September.

After its premiere at the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd, it will proceed to the Sherman Theatre for a series of performances.

Newcomer Seren Hamilton will take on the title role, performing the one-woman play as she completes her final year at Rose Bruford College of Performing Arts.

Alice Eklund will direct the production, nearly 10 years after the play's original acclaim.

Gary Owen, the original playwright, said: "Over the past nine years Iphigenia in Splott has been seen all over the world.

"I'm so grateful to the Sherman for bringing the show home to Wales."

Alice Eklund, the director, said: "I’m so excited to direct this production.

"Doing this play in this way feels so timely, so relevant and so needed right now.

"Gary’s writing with Branwen’s translation is a perfect match".

It will be staged at the Met Theatre, Abertillery on September 12, Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan on September 17 and Torch Theatre in Milford Haven on September 18.