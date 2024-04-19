After getting a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, Gwent Police have found approximately 120 cannabis plants at around 10am on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Inspector Lysha Thompson said: "Our officers have carried out a search of the property and disrupted an operation growing cannabis in Gwent.

"Our investigation to identify those responsible is ongoing, and you may see more of our officers in the area as we carry out our enquiries."

Around 120 plants were found (Image: Gwent Police)

Officers from Caerphilly north's neighbourhood policing team uncovered the cannabis farm in the area of Maesycwmmer.

Inspector Thompson asked locals to help police officers in the area to safeguard the community.

She added: "You can play a pivotal role in providing us information that helps us safeguard communities and take illegal drugs off our streets.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it might not be. Don’t wait, report it.

"If you have any concerns about drugs in your area, let us know by calling 101 or messaging us on social media.

"Alternatively, you can report it to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."