In December 2022, Michael Ashton, of Nantgarw Road, raped a 14-year-old girl who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Despite this, Ashton, who was 17 at the time of the offence, but is now 19, avoided a prison sentence.

It was said Ashton lied to police and refused to admit what he had done, despite forensic evidence of his crime, right up to the point of a PTPH hearing where he finally changed his plea to guilty.

At a sentencing hearing on April 17 at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, His Honour Judge Simon Mills was scathing of Ashton and his behaviour towards women.

Judge Mills said of Ashton: “You showed disgraceful disregard to this female. You used her as a sexual toy.”

On the day in question, Ashton and the victim had been in contact via text message and they arranged to meet at the victim’s aunt’s house. It was here, in the living room, once the aunt had gone to bed, that Ashton committed his crime.

In an impact statement, the victim described how Ashton’s disgusting behaviour has affected her life.

“As a result of what happened I feel worried something similar could happen again.

“I cry at odd times and need counselling, which I should not have to go through at my age.

“I do not like people touching me anymore. I am sad about what happened.”

In mitigation, it was said Ashton, who has been in custody for almost a year, has not found it easy in the custodial environment and it must be remembered he is still a “vulnerable young man himself”.

Despite this, Judge Mills was scathing on sentencing, saying: “You treated your victim in an utterly disgusting way.

“You were round visiting her aunt. When she went away, you treated this girl as a sexual plaything. Your behaviour towards her was appalling. You just wanted to have sex and complete the act.

"Afterwards, when a complaint was made about this, despite irrefutable evidence about you having sex with her, you continued to lie about this."

Judge Mills added: "(You) are at risk of committing a serious sexual offence in the future."

Despite the assessment, Ashton avoided being sent to prison because of his age at the time of the crime.

Instead, he was placed under a 36 month community order with a decision on a sexual harm prevention order to be decided later in the month

Due to time already served in custody, Ashton avoided being made to do unpaid work.