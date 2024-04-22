Local authorities were invited to submit proposals to the Welsh Government for local transport improvements in their areas that will help to deliver the priorities and ambitions of Wales’ Transport Strategy - Llwybr Newydd. These include:

Addressing disruptions to the highway network caused by severe weather.

Improving road safety

Delivering walking and cycling routes

Improving bus journey times and waiting facilities

Delivering publicly available EV charging infrastructure

The substantial support, which is designed to help local councils to improve transport in their area, includes funding for Active Travel and Safe Routes, Road Safety, EV charging facilities, road resilience, local transport and unadopted roads.

In south east Wales £54.4m will be invested in projects including the creation of a traffic free walking and cycling connection between Llanfoist and Abergavenny town centre, including a new bridge, a replacement for Bassaleg bridge and real-time bus stop information in Cardiff.

Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates said: “These grants are a substantial investment to support sustainable local economic growth, enhance public transport facilities and create and improve routes that will enable and encourage more people in Wales to walk, wheel and cycle.

“The projects are prime examples of the practical solutions we have asked local authorities to design in order to make it easier for residents to connect with their places of employment and businesses, and to do so more sustainably.”

This funding also builds on allocations which have been made to different phases of some projects in previous years.