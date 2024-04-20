The awards were set up in 2019 to celebrate all local Welsh businesses with less than five units across the country.

Within these awards, there are a number of separate categories, with each category being narrowed down into a shortlist of ten finalists before the winner is announced at the official ceremony in June.

There are a range of different categories which represent the variety of independent businesses that can be found across the country.

According to the official Independent Welsh Retail Awards website, the team behind the ceremony say: "After the success of the awards in 2019, Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Awards the team behind the awards are delighted to announce the 3rd Welsh Independent Retail Awards 2024.

"We want to recognise and celebrate retailers who have less than five units in Wales.

"From florists to fishmongers and from butchers to bakeries we want to know who you think should win."

The final shortlists were officially announced on Friday, April 12 through individual posts for each category.

Three companies from Gwent have been shortlisted in the Bakery of the Year category.

They are The Cookes Bake of Cwmbran, specialists in sourdough, pastries and a range of other treats; Hancox's Pies of Bargoed, a family-run authentic Portuguese pastries shop, selling homemade pies and a Portuguese speciality of Pastéis de Nata, made from a recipe passed down the generations; and Nannie G's Kitchen from Newport, offering a range of home-cooked food with collection from Malpas.

They are joined in the shortlist by businesses from Swansea, Mold, Bangor, Cardigan and Cardiff.

The final round of voting is now open, and you can vote for your favourite finalist in each category here.

The final awards will be presented at the ceremony at the Mercure Holland Hotel and Spa in Cardiff on June 10.