Sinema Cymru, a collaboration between S4C and Creative Wales and delivered by Ffilm Cymru, hopes to fast-track standout Welsh language films that have the potential for international cinema release.

The four titles selected for development funding are Gorllewin Gwyllt, Pijin, Lluest and Estron.

£140k is being invested to develop the initial ideas with aspirations for at least one to progress to production funding.

Future releases will aim for a festival run before moving to a cinematic release.

The project also encompasses continuous professional development and training to assist Welsh feature film producers, writers and directors.

As a result, this round of Development Funding sees a total investment of £280k.

The scheme initiated with a Writers' Lab, organised by Ffilm Cymru in partnership with Brittany based Le Groupe Ouest.

Hannah Blythyn, the minister for creative industries in Wales, said: "The Welsh Government is committed to delivering more independent Welsh language film, and at a time when the sector is under increasing pressure, this is more important than ever.

“We launched the Sinema Cymru fund to help inspire creativity in Welsh language film and to do that in a way which champions underrepresented voices and helps promote Wales and the Welsh language to the world."

Gwenllian Gravelle, head of scripting for S4C, said: “Our aim at S4C is to develop and strengthen the industry in Wales by creating a Welsh language film each year; building a robust catalogue of films to be enjoyed today and by future generations.

“Our aim is to provide the audience with a cinematic experience of Welsh stories, created by the unique and creative voices of our country. Powerful stories that not only have a local feel but also have global appeal.”