Maindee Primary School has been chosen as the ideal venue for the first Zimbabwe Cultural Day, organised by the charity, Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association.

Founder and chairman of the charity, Robert Muza, said the aim of the event is to give back to the community of Newport during the cost-of-living crisis to "solve a range of things in the local community".

Maindee Primary School will be the venue for the first Zimbabwe Cultural Day (Image: File)

The event, which has been designed to be inclusive and open to anyone, aims to provide free hot meals including a barbecue, involve families in art and sports supported by Newport Live, and give information and advice on ways to cope with the cost-of-living crisis while signposting to health and wellbeing organisations.

Mr Muza explained that the charity began as "a community group of people coming originally from Zimbabwe, who wanted just to give back to Newport."

The cultural day event will run from 11am to 8pm, on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the school in Maindee.

Robert Muza, founder and chairman of Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association, a registered charity in England and Wales. (Image: Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association)

"It's a long day event starting at 11am in the morning until 8pm," says Mr Muza, who also clarifies the reason for this as "we try to make sure everyone can get involved.

"If someone is busy in the morning, they've got the opportunity to come in the evening."

Families are welcome to the event as a way to socialise and gather through a love of food, according to the founder of the Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association.

When asked why Maindee Primary School was used as the venue, Mr Muza explained that "this is a school which promotes inclusivity among the ethnic minorities. This is also very accessible, less than 10 minutes walk from the central bus station."

According to Mr Muza, the main aim for the event is to "have fun and enjoy themselves" while ensuring locals know they can get advice and information if they are struggling.

The event will be held at Maindee Primary School on Corporation Road, NP19. Entry to the event is free.