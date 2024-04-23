International pop singer Taylor Swift is set to perform on her Eras tour in Cardiff on Tuesday, June 18, and fans have been going crazy.

To see what kind of impact her coming to Cardiff has had on the wider South Wales community, The Argus looked at the five most popular hotels in Newport and how much they would cost for a Swifty if you booked one today*.

The average price of a room in Newport is under £100 per night. (Image: Canva)

Below are two maps which show available hotels in white bubbles, and unavailable hotels in red bubbles.

The first map shows availability for the 24 - 26 June, while the second map shows available hotel rooms from 17 - 19 June, 2024.

Hotels in Newport available on Monday 24 - Wednesday 26 June. (Image: Booking.com)

Hotels in Newport available on Monday 17 - Wednesday 19 June. (Image: Booking.com)

Next, the average price of a room on the day of the Taylor Swift concert is given in the handy table below, along with a 2-night stay the week before and the week after.

Availability and cost for the top five rated hotels in Newport on the date of the Taylor Swift concert (Image: Canva)

Five hotels in Newport

When comparing five of the top-rated hotels in Newport in terms of price, location and availability, it seems like many are sold out on the dates close to the Taylor Swift concert in Cardiff.

Black Iris Hotel, The Manor House at Celtic Manor and Ibis budget are all sold out when looking at a 2-night stay from Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 in June.

The Mercure Newport and Holiday Inn Express in Coedkernew are both available on those dates, although it won't be cheap.