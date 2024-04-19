Carl Hill, 37, broke into the Co-op at their store in the Machen area of Caerphilly.

Wearing a hood and captured on CCTV, he made a “determined” effort to carry out the raid.

Footage played at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court showed Hill repeatedly hitting a door and window with the crowbar to get in.

The defendant got away with thousands of pounds and a few stamps.

He returned again a few days later to carry out another brazen burglary but only got away with a few hundred pounds on that occasion.

Hill pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary.

In mitigation it was heard that the offences were two years old.

The defendant was jailed for 72 weeks.