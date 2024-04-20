Acts from around the world will aim to impress the judges with their unique talents in the 17th series of the show.

Among those auditioning will be Rask AI, a singing group with an unusual twist as they use artificial technology during their rendition of The Greatest Show from the hit 2017 film The Greatest Showman.

Viewers will also see a performance from Lady Grenades, a cheerleading team made up of athletes from around the country aged from 13 to 19.

They will perform their routine to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by US superstar Lizzo.

A number of singers will bring an extra bit of flair to their performance in the opening episode.

One of those auditioning will be music teacher Mike Woodhams, 37, who will impersonate a host of famous vocalists.

Kimberley Winter, 34, who travelled from the US to audition for Britain’s Got Talent, adds an unusual spin to her rendition of an Abba classic.

Bubbly 28-year-old singer Sydnie Christmas will also seek to dazzle the judges with her version of the classic song Tomorrow from the musical Annie.

Lucy, 38, and her pack of dogs, dubbed The Trickstars, will hope to get tails wagging with their routine of tricks.

Trumpet player Dennis Frere-Smith, 64, will use a selection of non-typical instruments and viewers can look forward to seeing stand-up comedian Bobby Goldfinn perform a fish-inspired routine.

Ssaulabi Performance Troupe, a South Korean martial arts group, will show off their taekwondo skills.

The lively routine by the group, aged from 19 to 23, will see them break planks of wood with their bodies.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli will return to the judging panel and Anthony (Ant) McPartlin and Declan (Dec) Donnelly are back as hosts.

The judges previously revealed that nine golden buzzers will be awarded this series, breaking their usual one-per-person limit.

How to watch Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent begins on Saturday, April 20 at 7.30pm on ITV1 while the second episode will air at a slighter later time on Sunday, April 21 at 7.40pm.