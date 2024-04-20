Just some of the artists he has signed in the past are Little Mix, James Arthur, Louis Tomlinson, One Direction, Fleur East, Ella Henderson, Fifth Harmony and Susan Boyle.

His first big hit was Sinitta’s song So Macho in 1986, released under his own record company Fanfare Records (which collapsed in 1989).

The 64-year-old later restarted his career at BMG and signed acts such as the Power Rangers, the Teletubbies, and puppet duo Zig and Zag, reports The Sun.

I’ve just fallen in love pic.twitter.com/pRWdvfLSgu — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) March 26, 2024

Simon even signed the likes of boybands Westlife and 5ive.

But aside from his career in music, he is also behind some of the biggest talent shows in the UK - The X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

Simon originally made a name for himself as a judge on Pop Idol in 2001 (which is what led to the launch of Syco) before appearing on American Idol from 2002 until 2010.

This was when he became famous for his controversial and often “harsh” comments.

American Idol isn’t the only US show the record executive has appeared on - he also featured on America’s Got Talent and The X Factor US.

How much is Simon Cowell's net worth?





Celebrity Net Worth suggests Simon Cowell is worth around $600 million, which works out at £496 million, as reported by Hello! in 2023.

As a judge on Pop Idol, his peak salary was thought to be £25 million.

On the music side of the business, Syco Entertainment has reportedly sold more than 200 million albums worldwide.

Simon was listed on Forbes 2020 World's Highest-Paid Celebrities list with £39 million in earnings.

How many times has Simon Cowell been married?





Simon has never been married but he has been in a relationship with his long-term partner Lauren Silverman since 2013.

The pair share a son together called Eric, who is now 10 years old.