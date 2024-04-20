With summer just around the corner, The Independent has released a list revealing the UK's top 10 best secret beaches that are a must visit in 2024.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "Summer is in sight, with light nights and sunny days tantalisingly close.

"It’s a good time of year to start making a list of beaches you want to visit, especially if you want to avoid fighting for space on the shores with hundreds of others.

"Even though the UK weather is notoriously unpredictable, Brits love nothing more than a beach day.

"Whether you live in the city or countryside, there’s blissful escapism to be found in feeling the sand between your toes and taking a dip in beautiful, bracing waters.

"The summer months are the most attractive time to visit the British coastline, but also the busiest.

"With that in mind, we’ve found some UK beaches a little further off the beaten coast path."

The best secret beaches in the UK

The best secret beaches in the UK to visit in 2024, according to The Independent, are:

Man O’War Beach, Dorset

Runswick Bay, Yorkshire

Embleton Beach, Northumberland

Church Doors Cove, Pembrokeshire

Lantic Bay, Cornwall

Sandwood Bay, Sutherland

Porthdinllaen, Gwynedd

Cuckmere Haven Beach, East Sussex

Aberlady Bay, East Lothian

White Park Bay, Northern Ireland

You can see the full list and more details on each of the above secret beaches on The Independent website.

Secret Pembrokeshire beach among the best in the UK

Church Doors Cove, near Tenby, has been named one of the best secret beaches in the UK, by The Independent.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Describing the secret beach, the news outlet said: "This hidden Pembrokeshire beach is framed by dramatic cliffs that mimic a door.

"You’ll see a combination of sand and rocks when climbing down the steep steps leading to Church Doors Cove, and the fact access is only possible at low tide further adds to its intrigue. It’s a five-minute walk from the car park, while popular seaside town Tenby is a 15-minute drive away."

If you are travelling down for trip to this hidden Pembrokeshire beach, The Independent recommended staying at the Heywood Spa Hotel (rooms from £170 per night) near Tenby which offers "four-star luxury with a garden, hot tub, pool and balcony views".