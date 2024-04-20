From Monday May 6, 2024 there will be changes to the opening hours of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board's Minor Injury Units at Nevill Hall Hospital and Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr.

These decisions have been made following the heath board's public engagement to seek feedback on the provision of their Minor Injury services.

A spokesperson for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said: "Following a period of public engagement to seek feedback on the provision of our Minor Injury services, our goal has been to maximise local access to services whilst ensuring we are utilising our resources in the most effective way.

"As a result of the public engagement, the health hoard has now introduced the following revised opening times for our Minor Injury Units."

Nevill Hall Hospital's Minor Injury Units in Abergavenny will now be open 18 hours every day from 7am to 1am, seven days a week.

While Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach will also be open 18 hours every day from 7am to 1am, seven days a week.

Royal Gwent Hospital's Minor Injury Unit in Newport will remain open 24 hours, seven days a week.

While Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan's Minor Injury Unit in Ebbw Vale will remain open 10 hours, from 9am to 7pp Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays).