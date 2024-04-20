South Wales Argus
Emergency services at scene of crash

Emergency services at scene of Newport crash on Ringland Way

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Gwent Police are dealing with a crash on Ringland Way, Newport Eastbound.
  • Traffic is moving on A48 Ringland Way Eastbound but there is severe congestion.
  • The force is advising people to find alternative routes for your journey.

